NEW YORK — Ron Marinaccio retired Marcus Semien on a game-ending popup with two on in the ninth inning, Clay Holmes stranded a pair of runners in the eighth, and the New York Yankees beat the Texas Rangers 1-0 on Saturday.

Billy McKinney hit his fourth homer since he was brought up two weeks ago to replace the injured Aaron Judge. McKinney hit a drive in the fourth off Jon Gray.

Luis Severino allowed five hits in six innings, and four relievers finished the Yankees' fifth shutout.

New York won with just four hits, its sixth time in seven games with six hits or fewer. The Yankees are hitting a big league-low .191 in June and have 61 runs in 19 games. They are 11-16 with Judge on the injured list.

GIANTS 7, D-BACKS 6: Luis Matos hit his first career home run, a go-ahead two-run drive in the sixth, and host San Francisco beat division-leading Arizona for its 12th win in 13 games.

Christian Walker extended his hitting streak to nine games with a three hits for the Diamondbacks.

CUBS 9, CARDINALS 1: Ian Happ hit two solo home runs, Justin Steele struck out eight, and Chicago defeated St. Louis in MLB's pandemic-delayed return to the British capital. A crowd of 54,662, the largest in the major leagues this season, filled London Stadium,

BRAVES 7, REDS 6: Matt Olson hit the 200th home run of his big league career and Atlanta ended host Cincinnati's longest win streak in 66 years at 12 games.

ORIOLES 6, MARINERS 4 (10): Ryan McKenna hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th to give Baltimore a win over Seattle.

ROYALS 9, RAYS 4: Jordan Lyles ended an 11-game losing streak and visiting Kansas City beat MLB-leading Tampa Bay for the second time in three days. Rays shortstop Wander Franco hit a solo homer in the first.

MARLINS 4, PIRATES 3 (11): Jon Berti drove in the winning run with a single in the 11th, and Miami defeated Pittsburgh in front of its second-largest home crowd of the season at 24,668.

DODGERS 8, ASTROS 7: James Outman scored the go-ahead run on Ryne Stanek's first career balk in a messy eighth, and host Los Angels rallied past Houston.

ANGELS 25, ROCKIES 1: Mike Trout, Brandon Drury and Matt Thaiss hit homers on three straight pitches in a 13-run third, and Los Angeles routed host Colorado.

GUARDIANS 4, BREWERS 2: Josh Naylor and David Fry had RBI singles in the sixth, rookie Tanner Bibee struck out seven, and Cleveland beat visiting Milwaukee.

METS 4, PHILLIES 2: Max Scherzer struck out eight and Starling Marte homered, helping New York defeat host Philadelphia.

TIGERS 3, TWINS 2: Zach McKinstry hit a two-run single to center in a three-run second and host Detroit held on to beat Minnesota.

BLUE JAYS 7, ATHLETICS 3: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Danny Jansen each hit two-run home runs, and Toronto beat visiting Oakland.

NATIONALS 2, PADRES 0: Jeimer Candelario and Lane Thomas each hit solo home runs, and Washington shut down host San Diego.

WHITE SOX 5, RED SOX 4: Elvis Andrus hit a game-ending RBI single in the ninth, lifting Chicago over Boston in the Windy City.