s for breakfast on Saturday, March 11? If you didn’t, you do now!

The Enterprise Lions Club cordially invites you its spring pancake breakfast on Saturday from 7:30 until 10 a.m. at the Enterprise Farmers’ Market. Tickets are $5 apiece and may be purchased from any Enterprise Lions Club member or at the door on Saturday.

The menu includes pancakes (topped with melted butter and warm syrup), sausage, coffee, milk, and orange juice. You may dine in or pick up your plates to go.

This event is a major fundraiser for the Enterprise Lions Club, which supports a number of worthy causes in the local area. Funds raised will go toward vision care for those in Enterprise who could not otherwise afford it, to Camp Seale Harris (a camp for children with diabetes), and Lions Sight headquarters in Birmingham, as well as other local programs and organizations that may apply for funds. Without the help and support of the community, the Lions Club would not be able to help others in need.

We can’t promise you green pancakes for St. Patrick’s Day but we can offer you warm, delicious pancakes and sausage. The motto of the Lions Club International is “We serve,” so come out for breakfast on Saturday, March 11, and let the Enterprise Lions serve you breakfast.

The famous Lions Clubs brooms and mops will also be available for purchase. If you have ever owned one of these fabulous brooms, you know they last literally for decades.