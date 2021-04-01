 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Baseball: Slocomb’s Holmes stays with Pirates; throws perfect inning
0 comments

Local Baseball: Slocomb’s Holmes stays with Pirates; throws perfect inning

  • Updated
  • 0
Clay Holmes mug

Clay Holmes

Former Slocomb standout Clay Holmes was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday after a strong spring training, making the right-handed pitcher a part of the Pirates opening day roster.

The 28-year-old Holmes was non-tendered by the Pirates back in December after missing much of the 2020 season due to a forearm strain. He quickly re-signed on a minor league pact and made it back on the club’s roster to begin the season after he threw 9 2/3 scoreless innings in 10 relief appearances this spring.

Holmes was quickly thrown into the heat of competition in Thursday's season opener, retiring the side in order with one strikeout in the Pirates' 5-3 win over the Chicago Cubs.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Dothan's Hangar 38 eyeing June opening
Business

Dothan's Hangar 38 eyeing June opening

  • Updated

Dothan’s Hangar 38 will have an eight-lane bowling alley, around 80 arcade games – some retro and some that utilize newer technology like virtual reality, a 200-seat restaurant, large bar, outside beer garden, TVs for sports games, and several spaces for small and large private parties.

“Our emphasis is on family, so we’ll have something for everyone,” Lee said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert