Local high schools present ‘Anything Goes’

Students from Dale County and Ozark City School systems will join forces again for their annual joint musical production with “Anything Goes.”

There will be five performances over a four-day period to address the limited seating available due to COVID-19 precautions.

Performances will Feb. 9 and Feb. 11-13 at 7 p.m. with an extra 1 p.m. matinee performance on Saturday, Feb. 13.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, only half of the seating at The Flowers Center for the Performing Arts in Ozark can be used at any one time. Admission is $15 per ticket and all seats will be reserved. Tickets are on sale now at the Flowers Center with each Tuesday and Thursday until the shows opens. For additional ticket information, call 334-774-0720.

One year after the then newly-renovated Flowers Center opened in 1987, Carroll High School presented a production of “Anything Goes.” All cast, chorus and crew members from the 1987 production are invited back for a short reunion prior to the evening performance on Feb. 13. The reunion will begin at 6:30 p.m.