Local softball standouts Peters, Lawrence sign with Gulf Coast Community College

“I feel I have grown up playing third base so I feel like I know all the fundamentals at third and know what it takes, especially getting a slapper out and (handling) the hot shot down the line.”

Danielle Helms, who was Ashford’s head coach last year, said Lawrence is a hard worker, especially outside of practice.

“Barrett didn’t get here by just showing up at 3:30 every day and doing the work that we asked her to do,” Helms said. “If you have even driven by the softball field for the last six years at any time you will see her by herself, putting balls on the tee and working by herself. There is no telling how many hours were spent at home before she could drive to the field and get up to practice.”

Helms said her senior also works equally hard in other areas.

“One of the biggest things that we don’t talk about as much as we should is that she is working that hard in the classroom,” Helms said. “Barrett is not only prepared to play softball at a high level, but she is also ready to learn and earn that degree at a high level.”

While at Ashford, Lawrence’s dad, Eric, has been an assistant coach for the Yellow Jackets. This upcoming spring, he will be the head coach.