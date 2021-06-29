Local student participating in UA’s Minority Rural Health Scholars program

Rural Alabama high school students and recent graduates are participating in annual programs this summer at the University of Alabama, where they learn about the need their communities have for more doctors and health care professionals.
Through the Minority Rural Health Scholars Program and Rural Health Scholars Program, both part of the UA College of Community Health Sciences, 27 high school students and graduates spend five weeks on campus taking college courses for credit and learning to prepare for health professions education and training. Za-Nyah Truitt of New Brockton is one of those 27.
The goal of the programs is to encourage students to consider health care professions. With funding for the programs from the Alabama Family Practice Rural Health Board, students do not have to pay for tuition, housing and field trips.
“Rural Health Scholars and Minority Rural Health Scholars programs are great opportunities for students from rural Alabama to learn about different health careers,” said Cynthia Moore, assistant director of Rural High School Programs for UA’s College of Community Health Sciences. “The students have enjoyed the seminars and learned a lot from the speakers.”
The two programs are part of the college’s nationally recognized Rural Health Leaders Pipeline and offered in collaboration with Alabama Area Health Education Centers. AHECs were created by Congress in 1971 to increase the quantity, diversity and distribution of health care professionals, especially in rural and underserved areas.
The Minority Rural Health Scholars Program seeks to increase the number of minority students from rural Alabama who qualify for admission to medical school. The program is for high school graduates who, in addition to taking classes at UA, are provided tutorials to enhance their knowledge and test-taking skills to achieve competitive scores on the Medical College Admissions Test (MCAT). The students shadow physicians and other health care professionals.
The Rural Health Scholars Program aims to provide opportunities for rising high school seniors from rural communities in Alabama to pursue careers in medicine and health care professions. Students take college courses, participate in seminars with practicing health care professionals and visit health care facilities.
Moore said this summer the students, who spent the past year taking high school classes on Zoom because of the pandemic, “had to learn how to readjust to attending in-person classes and adapting to different teaching styles.”
The mission of the college is to improve and promote the health of individuals and communities in rural Alabama and the Southeast region through leadership in medical and health-related education; primary care and population health; the provision of high-quality, accessible health care services; and research and scholarship.
This summer’s participants are:
Minority Rural Health Scholars:
Za-Nyah Truitt, from New Brockton in Coffee County
Lisset Amado, from Slocomb in Geneva County
Danaea Miller, from Dixon Mills in Marengo County
Naomi Perez, from Heflin in Cleburne County
Kaitlyn Riggins, from Eclectic in Tallapoosa County
Shaniya Warburton, from Florence in Lauderdale County
Jacob Webber, from Madison in Madison County
Rural Health Scholars:
Erica Doss, from Andalusia in Covington County
Kiana Adams, from McIntosh in Washington County
Aaron Barrett, from Valley in Chambers County
Denzel Childs, from Marion in Perry County
Mia Deason, from Clanton in Chilton County
Alejandro Elizondo, from Pisgah in Jackson County
Hannah Frost, from Berry in Fayette County
Maggie Hammack, also from Berry
Khamani Hampton, from Killen in Lauderdale County
Nia Jones, from Attalla in Etowah County
Kalin Lewis, from Faunsdale in Marengo County
Deshadia Lowery, from Orrville in Dallas County
Matthew Martin, from Jasper in Walker County
Lilly McCauley, from Prattville in Autauga County
Kasia Nicholson, from Pine Hill in Wilcox County