DALEVILLE — All in Credit Union has announced that it will acquire Dothan-based SunSouth Bank, the banking subsidiary of SunSouth Bancshares Inc.

The deal will be structured as a purchase and assumption transaction, and it will be an all-cash consideration. Other financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 1954 as The People's Bank of Clio, SunSouth Bank is locally owned with branches in Dothan and Clio, and specializes in checking, savings, lending, financing, and mobile banking.

Currently, SunSouth has around $115 million in assets. Once this transaction is complete, All In will have $3 billion in assets and 33 locations across Southeast Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

All In was founded in 1966 and has provided financial services to more than 168,000 members in Alabama and Florida.

Bobby Michael, President and CEO of All In, is looking forward to expanding the bank's presence in the Wiregrass.

“We are delighted at the combination of these two institutions," Michael said in a press release. "Southeastern Alabama is our home base, and we are excited to expand our presence in this part of our footprint. We look forward to welcoming SunSouth’s employees and customers to the All In family.”

Monty Weigel, President and CEO of SunSouth Bank, is excited to work with All In.

“We are thrilled to join forces with All In," Weigel said. "Both institutions have a long history of serving Alabama’s Wiregrass region, and we believe this partnership will provide our team members and customers with opportunities for continued growth and success.”

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both institutions but remains subject to customary conditions, including the approval of SunSouth Bancshares, Inc.’s shareholders and the receipt of required regulatory approvals.

The deal is expected to close no later than the first quarter of 2024.

For more information about All In Credit Union, visit www.allincu.com. Additional information about SunSouth Bank can be found at www.sunsouthbank.com.