Lotus (CH)

EUFAULA – The three victims found dead in a partially submerged car in Lake Eufaula Monday morning have been identified as a woman and two chi…
EUFAULA — A Clayton man faces capital murder charges in the deaths of a Georgia woman and two children whose bodies were discovered inside a p…
A woman was arrested for impersonating a Walmart manager and stealing $1,400 of merchandise.
Updated as of 5:25 p.m. 04/26/2021:
Dothan and state police are investigating an apparent homicide that left a man dead at his home on Scott Road Wednesday afternoon.
EUFAULA — Court records from the Eufaula homicide case detail the four capital murder charges and give insight on the circumstances of the crime.
Dothan police said a man approached a stranger’s home, accused the victim of stealing his property, and then beat him with a wooden rake.
Dothan police are seeking information on the apparent murder of a 27-year-old Dothan man on Alabama Avenue Thursday night.
The football sits on a bookcase in the Westgate Softball Complex office of Rhonda Kirk, serving as a visual reminder of the last time she offi…
Providence Christian swept a doubleheader at Hale County on Friday night, winning the first game 6-4 and the second game 7-3 to advance to the…