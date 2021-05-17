Lucas
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Dothan man was arrested for allegedly stealing $24,000 from his employer over the course of 14 months, according to police.
- Updated
OPP – A collision in Coffee County has killed two Opp residents.
- Updated
A Kinsey man was arrested after shooting at people during a party in Dothan on Sunday.
- Updated
A Dothan man has been arrested on sex charges in an ongoing investigation involving a juvenile under 16 years old.
- Updated
An Ozark woman was arrested in an identity theft case involving a Dothan fast-food employee who recorded customers’ debit and credit card info…
- Updated
G.W. Long has turned to a veteran assistant coach with plenty of championship coaching game experience as its new head football coach.
- Updated
Police captured a Dothan man accused of being the aggressor in a brawl at Houligan’s Irish Pub.
- Updated
Dothan police arrested a man accused of pulling his car over on South Oates Street and using a knife to attack two passengers, including his d…
- Updated
Police arrested a Dothan man who allegedly threw a brick through a car window during an apparent domestic dispute. A baby and a female victim …
- Updated
Ariton’s basketball programs will have a new look next season.