Lucy and Company

Luci is 5 and previous owners recently declawed her( against adoption rules) creating personality issues and returned her to adoption... View on PetFinder
A woman has made Circle City history by becoming the first ever female captain on the Dothan police force.
An Ozark woman was arrested in an identity theft case involving a Dothan fast-food employee who recorded customers’ debit and credit card info…
About the beginning of 2017, Cindy Snead Blount began experiencing extreme anxiety.
A team led by a Dothan native film producer is eyeing former city school office space to repurpose for a production studio.
EUFAULA — Court records from the Eufaula homicide case detail the four capital murder charges and give insight on the circumstances of the crime.
A Dothan woman was sentenced to a year in prison Wednesday by a federal judge for stealing $415,530 from her former employer.
A Dothan man was arrested for slashing a male acquaintance with a box cutter, leaving the victim with serious injuries.
Two lawsuits aimed at Dothan police officers will be settled soon for an estimated $90K, if city commissioners approve.
A Dothan man has finally been identified in a 2020 theft in which he is accused of breaking into a grocery store’s cash room and stealing $7,0…
While the COVID-19 pandemic allowed people to become self-proclaimed Do-It-Yourself experts while taking advantage of free time that working f…
