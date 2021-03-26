Luncheon Pilots participate In "E" Day

The Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise participated in the annual “E” Day of Service by delivering baked goods to Enterprise Rescue. Enterprise Rescue has approximately 20 personnel, and the Luncheon Pilots chose March 16 to honor them at the same time the monthly Pilot Club meeting was to be held.
At the event were, from left, front, Jane Baxley, Sandra Phillips, Carol Bass, LPCE President Debbie Godfrey, Bonnie Gilmore and Gina Oates. Back row from left are Hallie Booth, Hayes Scarbourgh, Christa Hirschey, Pat Green, Laurie Conley, Zac Lattimore, Elizabeth Armstrong, Julie Mills (Pilot guest), Debbie Shelton, Caroline Gebhart, Fran Walters, Leslie Adams, Daniel Terry, Taylor Dormney, Cindy Campbell, Gavin Cormish, Donald Bradley, Arnold Woodham and Jacque Hawkins.