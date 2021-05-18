Lydia
A Dothan man was arrested for allegedly stealing $24,000 from his employer over the course of 14 months, according to police.
OPP – A collision in Coffee County has killed two Opp residents.
A Kinsey man was arrested after shooting at people during a party in Dothan on Sunday.
Q: What’s the story behind Brannon Stand Road?
A Dothan man has been arrested on sex charges in an ongoing investigation involving a juvenile under 16 years old.
It may not have sprung up out of an Iowa cornfield like in the baseball movie Field of Dreams, but there was something magical about the scene…
Darby Stickler has big plans for the building at 158 N. Foster St. in downtown Dothan.
Police arrested a Dothan man who allegedly threw a brick through a car window during an apparent domestic dispute. A baby and a female victim …
A Dothan attorney and planning commission member is in the running to represent Dothan’s 5th district as city commissioner.
An Ozark woman was arrested in an identity theft case involving a Dothan fast-food employee who recorded customers’ debit and credit card info…