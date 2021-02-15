Malzahn explains why he’s ‘the right guy’ to take UCF to next level

When Gus Malzahn stepped to the podium at his new job on Monday and took his mask off, there was a smile stretched across the veteran coach’s face.
Malzahn’s energy and body language were hard to ignore as he spoke for the first time during his introductory press conference as UCF’s head football coach. His excitement level was apparent as he gave his opening remarks, and his demeanor was that of someone who had been rejuvenated since his firing by Auburn on Dec. 13.
Malzahn wasn’t conservative with his words, either. He painted the picture as someone who always thought UCF could be a national title contender, and now he has the chance to get the Knights program to that point.
“The last five years from time to time I would tell our staff that if the right guy ever got to UCF — if the right guy ever got there and would stay there and build it – everybody else would be in trouble. I feel like I’m that right guy,” Malzahn said.
“I truly believe this is a program of the future in college football, and the reason I believe that is the foundation’s been built with the players before, the coaches that have been here before. I think it’s in a great shape, and I’m excited to be a part of it.
“Our goals are pretty simple: it’s to win championships, to get in the College Football Playoff – and we’re excited about that – and to play in New Year’s Six bowl games.”
Malzahn’s attitude was an animated one, one that he didn’t display much during the end of his time with the Tigers. As Malzahn explained Monday, his firing after eight seasons at Auburn was crucial in preparing him for his next venture.
Malzahn explained he’s taken a good chunk of the last eight weeks to self-evaluate and diagnose what worked and what didn’t during the last chapter of his coaching career. He said he took time to visit his two daughters and his grandchildren and also reflected on what was next in his life, ultimately deciding coaching was something he still wanted to do.
Malzahn explained he was content with sitting out one year of coaching and perhaps working in television for a season before the Knights lost head coach Josh Heupel to Tennessee. Malzahn said he was already intrigued at that point, and the school’s hiring of athletic director Terry Mohajir – who was Malzahn’s AD at Arkansas State – only made the opportunity sweeter.
Malzahn said Mohajir’s call last Sunday about his potential interest sent Malzahn into overdrive as he tried to learn he needed to know and what he needed to do to get the job. As far as Malzahn is concerned, Mohajir is getting a head coach who’s ready to peak.
“I really believe – and I told Terry this – that they're getting the best Gus Malzahn coach of anytime in my career for the fact that I had eight weeks to reflect, refresh, and kind of evaluate, too and to be better the next time you do it,” Malzahn said. “When I tell you at the very first that I'm one of the most excited I've been in my whole coaching career, it's legit.”
Malzahn emphasized one of his main goals is to help UCF take the next step nationally, and during the press conference he outlined how he intends to make it happen.
Malzahn stressed scheduling as part of the formula needed to get the Knights into the playoff, saying the team has to take on a top-10 program and beat them to go along with playing in the American Athletic Conference. He welcomed the idea of expanding the playoff to eight teams, but outside of that his concern centered on preparing the Knights to not only play the best of the best but to come out on top against them.
At one point Malzahn was asked about the fan scrutiny he would be facing at UCF, which in truth pales in comparison to the daily pressures he faced as Auburn head coach. But rather than debate how the situations at his old job and his new one compare, he embraced the shared notion of aiming high, which brought Malzahn to Orlando in the first place.
“I love expectations. I mean, I’m a dreamer. I want our players to dream. I want our fans to dream,” Malzahn said. “When you put expectations, that’s the fun part. I don’t want a job that doesn’t have expectations to win a championship. That’s just not me. I love the fact, kind of like I said, the foundation is built.
“There’s been some really good success. It just needs to be that kind of next step and consistency, and that’s what I’m here for.”