Man charged in Dothan robbery, kidnapping

A man is in jail after being captured by Dothan police for a February robbery and kidnapping.

Fredrick Benard Owens, 50, of Shorterville, allegedly entered a vehicle in the 2600 block of Reeves Street on Feb. 12 and used a screwdriver to threaten two occupants in the car, said Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis.

“He ordered the occupant to take him to a bank to withdraw money from their ATMs,” Mullis said.

When he was found, he had marijuana on his person.

He is being charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, and one count of first-degree possession of marijuana.

Owens was arrested on Tuesday and is being held on $190,000 in bonds.

