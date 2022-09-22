Marianna High School plans Homecoming events

Marianna High School will celebrate Homecoming during the week of Sept. 26-30 and the community is invited to celebrate with the Bulldogs at the following events:

Bulldog BlastBulldog Blast will take place on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 6:30 p.m. in the MHS gymnasium. Admission is $3.

Come get your first glimpse of the Homecoming Court and help cheer on the team during this community wide pep rally.

Homecoming ParadeThe Homecoming Parade will take place on Sept. 30, at 3 p.m. in downtown Marianna.

The parade route runs on US Highway 90, from Daniel Street to Madison Street.

Your organization is welcome to join the parade by completing the registration form at https://forms.gle/E7X4r2vqnsHSR3m2A.

Donations of $25 from community organizations who would like to be in the parade are welcomed and help offset the cost of homecoming activities for MHS students.

Homecoming Football GameCome join us in the stands at Bulldog Stadium as the MHS Bulldogs take on the Godby Cougars.

Pre-game festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. and include the presentation of the Homecoming Court and the crowning of the Homecoming Queen.

MHS Homecoming Court 2022

Freshman Attendant – Teigan Chaddock, escorted by Jack Eaton.

Sophomore Attendants – Taylor Arunakul, escorted by Daniel Dubeux; Amarii Spires, escorted by R.J. Mayes.

Junior Attendants – Leaunah Baker, escorted by Tra’jan Spears; Mary Grace Gause, escorted by Cooper Milton; Ja’Ziya Smith, escorted by Corey Williams.

Senior Queen Candidates – Sara Ann Calloway, escorted by Cristian Gonzalez; Riley Commander, escorted by Pacey Williams; Hayden Gause, escorted by Noah Mercer; Olivia Yount, escorted by Josh Morales; Leah Wooten, escorted by Isaiah Spencer.