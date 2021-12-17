Marianna police issue updated photo of escapee

The Marianna Police Department on Thursday distributed a new photograph of Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera. He was reported escaped from Sunland on Dec. 10.

Officers learned that he escaped from custody sometime in the morning hours of that date. Ortiz-Rivera was court ordered to be housed at Sunland.

An intensive search for him has been ongoing, with authorities issuing updated press releases periodically since then.

In the latest update issued Thursday, MPD also reported that Ortiz-Rivera may be in the company of 20-year-old Chipley woman, Kalee Gilbert, and both are being sought by authorities.

Investigators say anyone with information related to the whereabouts of either should call the MPD at 850-526-3125 or, to remain anonymous, contact Chipola Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000.

In an earlier press release, MPD advised that it had secured an arrest warrant for Ortiz-Rivera for the offense of escaping from a court ordered program. A circuit court judge in Broward County had also signed an arrest warrant for him based on the original murder charge that was the basis of his placement in the program at Sunland. If anyone sees Ortiz-Rivera they are urged to contact the nearest law enforcement agency.