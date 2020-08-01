You have permission to edit this article.
Marriages and divorces
Marriages (July 20-24)

James Michael Wiggins and Kimberly Michelle Robinson

Tonny Leonard Walker and Renee Suzette Patterson

Michael Shane Pepper Vasquez and Fatima Maria Silva G. Figueiredo

Clinton Edward Carroll and Tausha J. Chaney

Brett James McDaniel and Kearston Abigail Glisson

Deacon Riley Smith and Jacquline Denice Gurganus

Scottie Dean Rowan and Janie Marie Laramore

Divorces (July 20-24)

Little Willie Williams Jr. vs. Amber Marie Williams

Amos Sanders vs. Mariea Sanders

