May traditionally means a title run for the G.W. Long baseball team

Long swept two games each in the playoffs at St. Luke’s, at home against Thorsby and at Ranburne before winning at Ariton last week.

“We got tested through the playoffs and that was big,” Miller said. “We needed to go on the road and we needed to play good teams. We didn’t need to play teams that were lesser caliber.”

While the program is traditionally rich in state championship history, only three current players competed in the last championship series two years ago and one was just a pinch-runner. Four others were part of the team, cheering on from the bench. There were no championships last year because of the COVID shutdown.

Miller said it is “probably” the youngest team from an experience standpoint he has taken to Montgomery. Dunlap, part of the last two state title teams, has advice for his younger teammates.

“Just not let the game get too big,” Dunlap said. “You just have to stay within yourself and play your game no matter where you are playing, how many are there or what the prize for the game is – you have to stay calm and play your game.”

The Rebels’ opponent is no stranger as the Warriors faced Long in the 1999, 2013 and 2019 finals. Long won all three meetings.

“They are very senior-led,” Miller said. “They have eight or nine seniors. They are going to pitch well. They have got confidence through their lineup. They hit the ball well, but mostly I have heard they play extremely good defense, so I know we will be challenged.”

