Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper spoke to the Enterprise Lions Club recently and provided an update on all of the projects underway in the city. Cooper has served the city for many years. He began serving as a city councilman in 1987 and moved into the mayor’s office when former Mayor Kenneth Boswell was appointed Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs Director by Gov. Kay Ivey. The mayor and city council have been busy working to improve the quality of life for citizens of the City of Progress, Cooper said.

First, the city’s finance and revenue system underwent a software upgrade June 29-30. During this upgrade, the offices at City Hall that receive payments were offline. Plans were made to allow citizens to drop off payments, and offices were back in service following the upgrade. Cooper asked everyone to be patient with the employees as they learn the new system.

The engineering department has been very busy with several construction projects in the works, the mayor said. The new recreation and aquatic center construction project on Lee Street is on schedule and the $23 million facility plans to open in 2024. The city also partnered with Enterprise State Community College to construct a multi-sports complex adjacent to the college. Construction on this $4.5 million project has already begun. The road paving project is about 25% complete, and the replacement of water lines that are more than 100 years old is ongoing. New water mains are being installed around the new recreation center and on Highway 167 north. The new water tank on the north side of Boll Weevil Circle holds 1.5 million gallons of water, and a new water tank is being planned for the area by the new VA home on Highway 51.

City Hall, built in 1968, is going to get a face-lift as well. The building will be renovated and updated. With the new Community Block Grant, 59 buildings deemed uninhabitable or nuisance properties have been demolished. New building and fire codes go into effect in October.

The fire and police departments are hiring. The fire department has been approved for three new firefighters, which will allow 17 personnel per shift. A new fire truck has been approved also. The fire department held a golf tournament on July 1 to raise funds to purchase smoke detectors, and the Community Fair will be held in conjunction with CERT on July 8 at the Central Fire Station on Plaza Drive. The fair will be a fun and educational event for all ages to enjoy.

The Parks and Recreation personnel are very busy with so many new recreational facilities in the works. The new rec center will have five indoor courts that can be converted from basketball to other indoor sports, meeting and office space, a concession stand, locker rooms, and state of the art equipment. The new pool will be a six-lane pool that can be used for swim meets by the local swim teams. Cooper emphasized that the many sports activities available for children have seen record numbers of participants, and that no child who wants to participate is ever turned away. He said they will find the funds somewhere for every child who wants to play a sport.

The sports complex at Peavy Park will hold six multi-sports fields, an 18-hole disc golf course, a 1.5 mile bike trail, concessions stands, and restrooms. The city is also building additional pickle ball courts. This activity is the fastest growing sport in the country; all ages can participate and demand for new courts is high.

Downtown Enterprise is seeing lots of activity as well. The new small business incubator has been set up and painted, and is ready for occupancy. The Young Main Street Enterprise committee was responsible for decorating the building. Four new benches are being installed on city sidewalks, and the mayor reported that the downtown buildings are 97% occupied. New businesses are opening every week, it seems, he said. The Back-to-School Bash will be held July 21-22 in conjunction with the tax-free weekend, and the Girls Night Out will be held on Sept. 30.

The tourism department has hosted more than 30 events in the 2022-23 year, with 70,000 visitors to the city between May 2022 and June 2023. The Farmers’ Market has held eight events with 10,000 visitors. There is something to do almost every month in downtown Enterprise.