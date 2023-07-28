OZARK-In a seven-word decision issued Thursday afternoon 33rd Judicial Circuit Judge Bill Filmore denied a man convicted of two capital murders' request for a new trial. "Defendant's motion for new trial is denied," the decision, typed in capital letters, read.

Filmore's ruling comes after a July 17 hearing during which attorneys for Coley Lewis McCraney asked for a new trial for the man who has been sentenced to life in prison without parole following his April conviction in the murder of two Dothan teenagers 24 years ago.

McCraney, 49, was convicted in April of capital murder in connection with the 1999 shooting deaths of Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley in Ozark. A six man, six woman jury deliberated some 15 minutes following a nine-day trial in the Dale County Courthouse before finding McCraney guilty of two counts of capital murder-vehicle, one count of capital murder-rape, and capital murder of two or more persons. Prosecutors Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, Assistant Attorney General Jimmy Thomas, and Dale County Assistant District Attorney Emmett Massey had sought the death penalty.

McCraney has been transferred to state prison after having been held in Dale County Jail without bond since his March 17, 2019, arrest in the deaths of the girls, whose bodies were found in the trunk of Beasley's car parked on Herring Avenue in Ozark, said Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum.

The teens were last heard from on the evening of July 31, 1999, when Hawlett called her mother from Ozark to let her know they were on their way home after getting lost on the way to a party. Some two decades later, McCraney was identified as a suspect after DNA from the crime scene was identified through genetic genealogy testing.

McCraney's attorneys David Harrison and Andrew Scarborough sought a new trial claiming jury misconduct, alleging that throughout the trial, at least two jurors posted about the trial on social media, and one juror was seen looking at their smartwatch.

Both actions are violations of the ground rules Filmore set out for jurors at the beginning of the trial.

Harrison and Scarborough initially asked that jurors be brought back for questioning but the judge denied that request. During the July 17 hearing, the attorneys said that the request to question the jurors was not to determine what specific conversations they had in the deliberation process but to determine their use of social media during deliberations.

Harrison cited the question jurors had for the judge during their deliberations. He said it was clear by that particular question that the juror had done outside research because the issue addressed had not been addressed in court. Harrison reminded the court that the judge's response to the juror's question was to remind jurors that they were only to be considering issues that had been brought up in court.

Massey and Thomas refuted defense claims of jury misconduct. They said that the posts cited by the defense would have occurred outside of times that the court was in session and that even if the jurors posted during the trial, those posts were unrelated to the case.

"For jurors to be in the deliberation room making posts on Facebook is complete violation of those instructions from the judge," Harrison said. "It offense me personally and should offend everyone in this courtroom. The jury is making a decision on the fate of a man's life and they are in there on their social media."