Memorial Day traffic and lane closure update

Alabama department of transportation
JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

The Alabama Department of Transportation expects the number of vehicles on the roadways to be higher than normal this weekend due to the Memorial Day weekend.

According to ALDOT there will be no temporary lane closures on Alabama interstates after noon Friday, May 27, and will last until Monday, May 30, at midnight.

“Before heading out on the roads during this busy holiday weekend, buckle up and make driving without distraction your top priority,” said Allison Green, the Drive Safe Alabama coordinator, ALDOT

“While you can’t control how others drive, being alert and driving defensively can help you avoid a crash.”

ALDOT Holiday Travel Tips

Buckle up: Surviving a crash is much more likely when wearing a seatbelt. Latest stats from Drive Safe Alabama show that more than 50 percent of people dying in crashes on Alabama highways are not wearing a seat belt.

Slow down: Speeding is a leading contributing factor in fatal crashes on Alabama roads.

Keep right, except to pass: Drivers on Alabama interstates must travel in the right lane. Drivers are not allowed to be in the left lane for more than 1.5 miles unless the driver is passing another vehicle. There are exceptions for road hazards, traffic congestion and moving over for emergency response vehicles.

There are more safe driving tips available on the Drive Safe Alabama Facebook page.

