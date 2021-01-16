Michelin and Jim Whaley Tires honor Wiregrass essential workers

MIDLAND CITY — Michelin Tires is recognizing local essential workers who kept their community moving forward and have served as an example of continued safety vigilance.

Several Wiregrass residents were recognized during the holidays with a certificate of appreciation and a new set of Michelin CrossClimate2 tires. Those recognized were chosen for going above and beyond to support their community during the pandemic and keeping it safe by following safety protocols.

“These members of the Wiregrass community that we have chosen to honor are just a few of the many that have looked beyond their own interests to keep this community safe and moving forward,” said Felicia Sanders, Michelin plant manager. “They and many others serve as examples of what it looks like to stay strong and steadfast in the fight against COVID-19. Michelin salutes all essential workers that are working tirelessly to make a difference in our community.”

The Wiregrass essential workers honored included Jason Grantham, an RN at Southeast Health, Mitchell Tucker of the Dothan Fire Department, a community volunteer, a public-school worker, and other medical professionals.

Jim Whaley Tires will mount and balance the tires for all the recipients as a "thank you" for their service.

Michelin has supported the Wiregrass community throughout the pandemic with the donation of 50,000 masks, with 25,000 masks each going to Flowers Hospital and Southeast Health Hospital. Additionally, goodie bags have been donated to many front line healthcare workers and first responders in the Wiregrass.

