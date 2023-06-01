Put on your patriotic attire and come to downtown Enterprise Saturday, June 10, for Military Appreciation Day.

The annual event, which runs from 4 to 8 p.m. on East College Street includes a patriotic parade, best dressed contest, awards, static displays, shopping specials, and live music.

“The Moonlighters will fill downtown with the sights and sounds of the big band and swing era,” Main Street Executive Director Mariah Montgomery said. “Bring your chairs or put on your dancing shoes and enjoy the music. We’ll have activities and food trucks. Make plans to join us downtown for an evening of patriotic fun.”

Mayor William E. Cooper will provide opening remarks and play the National Anthem at the start of the event. State Senator Josh Carnley will also give a speech, followed by a short awards presentation recognizing local veterans.

The patriotic parade will start at 4:30 p.m. and everyone is encouraged to participate. Decorated bikes, strollers, wagons, scooters and tricycles will be allowed. Parade participants can enter their parade look into a contest that will take place immediately following the conclusion of the parade.

East College Street, from Edwards to Main, will be closed from 2 to 9 p.m. for the event, as approved by Enterprise City Council at the May 2 meeting. For more information on Military Appreciation Day, visit the Downtown Enterprise Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DowntownEnterprise.