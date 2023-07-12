Miss Dothan is making an impact on the Wiregrass community by helping a local non-profit organization.

"It's important to provide these basic needs so survivors know they are not forgotten, and this community does want to help," Emma Claire Hinson, Miss Dothan, said.

On Monday, Hinson, along with Little Miss Dothan Caroline Taylor and Young Miss Dothan Abbey Shea Reatherford, were at the Hey Gorgeous Studio in Dothan collecting toiletry items to benefit the House of Ruth.

House of Ruth provides a safe haven for domestic violence and sexual assault victims. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, in Alabama, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men are subjected to physical abuse by an intimate partner.

Hinson will continue to collect toiletry donations through the rest of the week. On Thursday, both Hinson and Taylor will collect school supplies for children living in the House of Ruth. The items are expected to be delivered to the House of Ruth on Friday.

Since beginning her reign as Miss Dothan, Hinson has volunteered time reading to children and has collected non-perishable foods for the Wiregrass Children's Home.

Hinson hopes to use her platform to show the community that with or without a crown, you can make an impact to help create a brighter future for Dothan.

"There is no act of kindness that is too small," Hinson said. "As long as we have the compassion, awareness, and heart to serve others, we all can lift others up, lend a hand, offer support, and pray. I'm so grateful that we're living in a community that has grown so much but has not outgrown its commitment to helping others and supporting those in need."