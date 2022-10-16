Miss Slocomb Jakia Pearson wins Miss National Peanut Festival title

Miss Slocomb Jakia Pearson was crowned as the 2022 Miss National Peanut Festival at the Dothan Civic Center on Saturday night.

Miss Wicksburg Julianna Singley was 1st Runner Up, Miss Elba Zalie McKelvy finished as 2nd Runner Up, Miss Barbour County Ella Grace Bradley was 3rd Runner Up, and Miss Geneva County Xaira Olivia Castillo was 4th Runner Up.

The festival is held in Dothan each fall to celebrate the harvest season and to honor local peanut farmers. The majority of all peanuts grown in the United States are grown within a 100-mile radius of Dothan.

The festival was inaugurated on Nov. 10, 1938. The three-day event included a pageant, parade, historical play, and grand ball. The guest speaker was Dr. George Washington Carver, who gained fame with his development of more than 300 products from the peanut.

The peanut festival was celebrated annually through 1941, but was postponed until after World War II. The first post-war festival was presented in 1947.