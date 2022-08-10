More 'physical, confident' Auburn offensive line looks to improve in 2022

AUBURN -- Will Friend hasn’t coached a more experienced group of linemen than the one he has this year at Auburn.

The offensive line coach is speaking on two decades of coaching experience, too, having worked with blockers everywhere from Tuscaloosa Central High School to Gardner-Webb to Colorado State to Tennessee. Through all that, this year’s group is still the most seasoned bunch he’s had.

Although “it doesn't really feel like that at times," Friend said Wednesday.

“Some of them have gone through injuries, and you didn't have them for a while,” Friend said. “They've had a bunch of different (coaches). It's not like I've been here four years. So sometimes, it didn't feel quite like that. But I guess age-wise, it's the oldest group that I've had.”

Friend’s answer feels emblematic of a unit that is bound to be a significant factor in Auburn’s success in 2022 despite feeling like a tossup early in fall camp.

This Auburn offensive line is paradoxical in the experience department. The 17-man position group has 10 seniors, seven of which have five years or more of college experience. But based off of last year, the group is one of the least experienced in the Southeastern Conference.

According to Pro Football Focus, Auburn’s returning offensive line snaps from 2021 are the fifth fewest in the conference, with only Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, LSU and Kentucky returning fewer on their front lines.

Despite the lack of snaps, Auburn's group has grown more confident and physical this offseason, according to Auburn coaches. Bryan Harsin particularly mentioned the unit’s improved physicality on the first day of camp.

“I don't think we're consistent enough, and I think we've got to find guys that are going to be able to do that through four quarters,” Harsin said. “That's the biggest thing, because you're playing against some really good guys up front. You play the best defensive lines in the country in the SEC. So that's a challenge, and I think physically, we're much better than we were a year ago. So that will help, and I think that's one thing about this game.

“We can talk about, you know, mindset — 'Is a guy tough enough?' and all that. If you physically can't whoop somebody, it's hard to say 'Go out there and have confidence' when you can't physically whoop somebody yet. So, we needed to physically get ourselves better and we did that.”

It’s nothing new to say that physicality will be important for an offensive line, but as Auburn plans to rely on running back Tank Bigsby in 2022, having a front line that can help Bigsby and the rest of the Tiger backfield create will be crucial. It’s even more crucial considering Auburn’s rushing attack underperformed in 2021 compared to the rest of the SEC.

Auburn’s ground game was in the bottom half of the conference in yards per game, yards per carry, and the offense as a whole was in the bottom half of third-down conversion percentage.

While underwhelming rushing success doesn't always directly correlate with offensive line play, sixth-year lineman Austin Troxell said Friday that some of Auburn’s lacking success was something his unit took personally. He also noted that the position group is as confident as it has been since he arrived on campus, as did Friend on Wednesday.

“I think they've developed a little bit of confidence with them in some of the run game that maybe some of those guys didn't have a lot of confidence a year ago,” Friend said. “I think there's more confidence with the group.”

But does Friend think his group can make successful improvements for 2022?

“They've got the ability to do it,” Friend said. “But it's gotta be sound fundamentally. They've gotta be sound with their assignments, and they've gotta play like hell on Saturday. And if they'll do that, they've got a chance. They're off a little bit, they won't. I mean, if they do those three things, they can succeed in this league, in my opinion.”