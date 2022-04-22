Tags
A Dothan man was jailed for enticing a child for immoral purposes on Tuesday.
Have camera, will travel.
An Abbeville man is charged in an April 15 rape in Dothan.
Stating that he plans for Dothan High basketball to bring “hard hats” to work every day, the Jeremy Bynum Era as the Wolves boys basketball co…
Dothan firefighters responded to a fire at an abandoned structure near downtown Monday evening. It was the fourth similar-type fire in the dow…
Once a lovely park filled with thick woods, hiking trails, campsites, and a picturesque fishing lake, Chattahoochee State Park has been closed…
Several units from the Dothan Fire Department returned to the scene of one of the recent downtown fires Tuesday evening to battle another fire…
After spending years as a registered nurse, Marteen Lewis decided to change how she helped people.
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Sparked by good pitching, Geneva, Brantley, Houston Academy and Enterprise all advanced to Saturday’s Dothan Diamond Classic semifinals at the…
