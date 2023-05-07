From delivering babies to saving lives in emergency rooms, nurses perform countless difficult and sometimes heartbreaking duties each day.
They risk their lives to help others. They worked long hours, day and night, helping the sick and their families.
"Nurses and healthcare workers were heroes long before the COVID-19 pandemic," said Alabama editor Sarah Robinson, who oversees the Dothan Eagle and Opelika-Auburn News. "We join the Wiregrass community in recognizing their dedication to the countless people they serve daily."
As we enter National Nurses Week, we honor winners of Dothan Eagle's "Nurses: The Hearth of Health Care" initiative. In February, we asked the public to nominate nurses or health care professionals who have gone above and beyond to make a significant impact in the lives of others. Our winners earned the most votes. Cherry & Irwin Trial Lawyers sponsored the effort.
Here are the stories behind our Heart of Health care honorees:
- Kyria Neal inspired by nurses who cared for her grandad
- Nurse Ryley Snell has always loved caring for others
- Jimmy Huynh always finds his way back to nursing
- Brandon Skinner's desire to help others led to nursing
- Karen Cooper found her niche in nursing
- Desiray Ritter sees nursing as 'the best of both worlds'
- Sandra Balcer wants patients to feel at home
- Vivian Jones sees nursing as her calling
- Shae Griffin's love for people motivated her career change
Editor's note: Carol Tucker, a nurse at Medical Center Enterprise, was also named as an honoree. She was not available for an interview.