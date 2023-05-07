From delivering babies to saving lives in emergency rooms, nurses perform countless difficult and sometimes heartbreaking duties each day.

They risk their lives to help others. They worked long hours, day and night, helping the sick and their families.

"Nurses and healthcare workers were heroes long before the COVID-19 pandemic," said Alabama editor Sarah Robinson, who oversees the Dothan Eagle and Opelika-Auburn News. "We join the Wiregrass community in recognizing their dedication to the countless people they serve daily."

As we enter National Nurses Week, we honor winners of Dothan Eagle's "Nurses: The Hearth of Health Care" initiative. In February, we asked the public to nominate nurses or health care professionals who have gone above and beyond to make a significant impact in the lives of others. Our winners earned the most votes. Cherry & Irwin Trial Lawyers sponsored the effort.

Here are the stories behind our Heart of Health care honorees:

Editor's note: Carol Tucker, a nurse at Medical Center Enterprise, was also named as an honoree. She was not available for an interview.