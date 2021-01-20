 Skip to main content
New vaccine map dashboard
A newly created map is available on the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Dashboard.

The map depicts sites other than hospitals that have been selected to receive COVID-19 vaccine. The state's allocation is minimal, so many sites may not have vaccine on hand.

While hospitals in a few areas of the state have begun vaccinating other groups, most hospitals are still working to ensure their frontline workers are vaccinated.

Information about hospital vaccine availability will be added later when vaccine is available for additional groups.

The map and other information about vaccine doses administered in Alabama are available at arcg.is/OrCey.

