Camp Seale Harris is hosting the Dothan Diabetes Walk Saturday, March 11, from 10 a.m. to noon at Westgate Park.

The event is a family-friendly walk and run that connects local children living with diabetes, brings awareness to Type 1 diabetes, and raises funds that benefit Camp Seale Harris, the leading organization serving children with diabetes in the local community.

Type 1 Diabetes is an incurable autoimmune condition that cannot be prevented. Camp Seale Harris gives children independence and confidence in managing diabetes and gives them skills and hope to be healthy and live well.

The walk is free to participate in, and you can register or make a donation by visiting campsealeharris.org/diabeteswalk.