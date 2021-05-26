1 dead, 1 in custody in Enterprise shooting Tuesday night

ENTERPRISE – Police have a suspect in custody and continue to investigate a fatal shooting that happened here Tuesday night.

Police responded to a shooting call at 6:52 p.m. in the 100 block of Lagoon Drive where officers discovered a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an Enterprise Police Department press release. The name of the suspect has also not been released.

The incident is still being investigated and no additional details have been released.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to contact the department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 334-347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.