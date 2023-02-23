FORT RUCKER — To a standing ovation and thunderous applause from family, friends, and fellow military personnel, the 43 soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 58th Aviation Regiment marched in formation into the Yano Hall hangar here for a welcome home ceremony Thursday morning.

The airfield operations battalion had returned to Fort Rucker about an hour prior to the ceremony after a nine-month deployment to the Horn of Africa in support of Operation Enduring Sentinel in the areas of Somalia, Kenya, and Djibouti.

“Know how proud we all are of your service and the sacrifices of you and your families,” said Bob Doerer, Deputy to the Commanding General of the United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker, to the soldiers, unofficially nicknamed the Guardian Eagles. “I like to say, ‘You must improve your foxhole every day,’” Doerer said. “And you did just that through execution of 12 projects at Manda Bay, Kenya, worth over $1 million: precisions approach lights; a two-ship helipad; ramp repaving and more.

“You safely directed over 15,000 aircraft movements, including 231 precision approaches, provided ATC services to the joint forces and the Kenyan Air Force,” he added.

“Thanks for showing thousands of people in Africa, the finest Americans we have, the America soldiers.

Mission accomplished. Welcome home.”

Lt. Col. Travis Betz, commander of the re-deploying group echoed that thought. “Mission success,” he said, after the soldiers marched into the hangar to the sound of Toby Keith’s “American Soldier” playing over the loudspeakers. “Everyone is back home safe. We are elated to be back home.”

As he watched the families reunited with their soldiers after the formation was released, Betz had high praise for both his soldiers and their families. “We don’t do what we do quite as successfully without the support of our families,” he said. “I can’t thank them enough because they are the ones back home taking care of our families.”

“It is definitely good to be home,” said returning soldier Sgt. Benjamin Santiago who was surrounded by duffel bags, his wife, children, stepfather, and his mother, who had come from Springfield, Massachusetts, for the reunion.

Santiago’s daughter, Zoey, 8, and a Parker Elementary School second grader, said she was “very, very excited,” when the hangar’s metal doors rolled open, and she saw her father for the first time in nine months. Santiago’s mother, Lizzette Delgado, agreed. “I am very, very happy,” she said. “Thank you, God, for bringing him home.”

Army Chaplin Maj. Tim Shepherd is the battalion’s chaplain, and was among those welcoming the solders home. “Families reunited are one of the great days you look forward to as a soldier,” Shepherd said. “God calls us to serve and we serve.”