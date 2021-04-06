2 die in one-vehicle crash in Jackson County

MARIANNA - A single-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon has claimed the life of two people and left another person in critical condition, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
The report states the 20-year-old male driver from Alford and a 17-year-old male passenger from Cottondale were both killed in the accident that happened when the vehicle, a Ford Mustang, failed to negotiate a slight down grade curve and left the roadway. The vehicle then hit a driveway culvert, became airborne and hit a tree about 30 feet off the ground, breaking the tree in half before landing upright.
The wreck happened on Laramore Road (CR 278) east of Fairview Road (CR 167) around 1:15 p.m.
Injured in the accident was a 16-year-old female from Valdosta, Georgia.
The FHP no longer releases the names of accident victims, and no other details were released.