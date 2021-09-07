 Skip to main content
2 die in pedestrian-vehicle crash on U.S. 231 near Brundidge
2 die in pedestrian-vehicle crash on U.S. 231 near Brundidge

BRUNDIDGE – A vehicle and pedestrian crash eight miles south of here on U.S. 231 has claimed two lives, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Patrol Division said in a Tuesday night press release.

The crash, which happened about 8:55 Sunday night, claimed the lives of Chad A. Hagen, 49, of De Pere, Wis., and Cynthia D. Gatlin, 65, of Blountstown, Fla.

According to Troopers, Hagen was standing in the roadway when a 2014 Nissan Versa driven by Donna A. Kenyon, 46, of Altha, Fla., struck him. Gatlin was a front seat passenger in the Versa. Both victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The accident happened near the 57-mile marker in Coffee County. ALEA said no additional details were available and Troopers will continue to investigate.

