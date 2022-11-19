‘A Broadway Christmas’ fundraiser for Flowers Center

OZARK — Margie Benson calls each event she directs at the Flowers Center for the Performing Arts a “production with a purpose” and that purpose is to raise funds to preserve the historic elementary school that now belongs to the Dale County Performing Arts Council.

Tickets are now on sale for “A Broadway Christmas,” to be held at the Flowers Center Dec.3 with a performance at 1 p.m. and one at 7 p.m. For ticket information, text (334) 467-1911.

“Broadway on Christmas,” as the name implies, is a musical blend of Christmas and Broadway songs, Benson said. The production features more than 40 of Benson’s present and past performers, to include one from the Class of 1983. Retired soldier Tim Wells who performed in her production of Big River while stationed at Fort Rucker and now performs in Las Vegas is also flying in to perform, Benson said.

“I try to instill the reality that they have benefited greatly from what they have learned here and they need to give back,” she said. Many of Benson’s former cast members have answered her call for assistance and are returning to performing for “A Broadway Christmas.” Because performers are coming from distances, there will only be an opportunity for one group rehearsal the evening before, she said.

Benson’s recent theater production of “Nun Sense” was intended to be a fundraiser for the new sound system but soon after final curtain fall, Benson was told by the Dale County Performing Arts Council treasurer that the funds generated would instead have to be used for operating expenses.

Benson watches Shawn Shirley and Caleb Tomlin, both “Benson alumni,” install the new sound system in the Flowers Center made possible by a $10,000 check from Pea River Electric Cooperative. “It was a godsend,” she said. “You are always fundraising. If the roof isn’t leaking, the air conditioning goes out. It’s never ending.”

While Shirley and Tomlin work on the sound system, Connie Smith examines the stage lighting in the facility. Smith is the Director of Technical Theatre at Chipola College in Marianna, Fla. In addition to teaching the technical production courses, she is responsible for the scenic/lighting design and technical direction for all performances in the Center for the Arts there.

“I cannot tell you how much I appreciate this lady,” said Benson about the Southeastern Theatre Conference Hall of Famer who volunteered to help Benson assess the most feasible way to change out lighting to LED lights. In addition to the cost and energy savings, LED provides students training on what is actually being used in productions today, Smith said.

Shawn Shirley’s father, Rickey Shirley, served as director of music for Benson’s productions for more than 30 years. “He had been choral director at Carroll High School and then he moved to Georgia to continue teaching,” Shawn Shirley said. “He came back to Ozark right about the time that Margie came back here to revitalize the theater program.”

Benson and Rickey Shirley were a team until Shirley’s death in 2018. “They were a natural fit,” the younger Shirley, who made his stage debut at the age of five, said. “Margie needed a kid to be in the boys’ band in Music Man, so that was me.”

After his father’s death, Shawn Shirley assumed the role of music director for two shows but ultimately turned the role over to his sister, Michelle Kelley. “We grew up in a musical household and she knows music backwards and forwards.

“There is a draw to this place so I’ve ended up back here helping with sound,” said Shawn Shirley as he worked with Tomlin installing the new sound system in the theater. Tomlin, now a student at the Alabama Aviation College in Ozark, made his stage debut in Benson’s productions when he was in the third grade. His Uncle Jay Tomlin used to play the piano in the pit for some of the shows, he said.

“Hundreds of volunteers have made Flowers a reality,” Benson said. “If you were involved in any of the Carroll High School musical productions from the early 1980s through the late 1990s, you are aware of the hard work and commitment that made these shows rise above the standard of simple high school plays to sold-out, impressively performed productions.”

Benson said that for years high school plays were performed at Carroll High School before moving briefly to the now-defunct Brackin Theater on the square downtown. When that proved not feasible, Benson said she reached out for ideas. The late Bob Crosby suggested looking at the abandoned Emma P. Flowers School Auditorium, located near the Ozark Civic Center, which was still standing after parts of the old elementary school were torn down, said Benson. Then-Ozark City Schools Superintendent Dr. Pete Mosley, then-Carroll High School Principal Larry Hicks, Ada Christian, Jim Rudd and Carol Caffey worked with Crosby, forming an exploratory group that ultimately decided the old school would be “our” new theater, and they began planning what would become the Flowers Center, Benson said.

“By April of 1986, all of the money had been raised, all of the hard work had been put in, and the doors to the new Flowers Center for the Performing Arts opened to sellout performances for ‘Hello Dolly,’” Benson said. “It was a proud day not only for Carroll High School, but for the city of Ozark. The young people of Ozark finally had a remarkable home in which to showcase their talents.”

It is this showcase that Benson strives to maintain.