A Year Of COVID-19: Spirits of local dining establishments are rising with the tide

“We started as a mobile kitchen so we learned early on what it was like to live off of small margins and do the best with what we have,” Smith said.

Smith focused on ways to help out his business as well as other people affected by the COVID-19 and associated government restrictions by allowing people to donate popsicles to law enforcement agencies, senior centers, and first responders.

“I think that’s how a community grows together,” Smith said. “We can’t ignore personal needs, but we also can’t address that to the neglect of someone else. All ships rise with the tide.”

Now that the governor is easing restrictions, Smith said he has a positive outlook on the future of his business.

The light at the end of the tunnel is growing brighter for the local food service industry as sports tournaments resume and people are beginning to feel more comfortable getting out and about just in time for spring.

Smith said he’s thrilled to start coming out of the other side of the pandemic and is working on promotional material to highlight new menu items, like classic hot fudge sundaes and banana splits, to distribute downtown.

Though he is excited to see his dining room busier, he is keeping limited curbside delivery and online ordering available to continue to meet the needs of customers.

