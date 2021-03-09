A Year Of COVID-19: Spirits of local dining establishments are rising with the tide

The spirit of entrepreneurism is alive and well in the Dothan area as seen by several local favorite dining establishments staying above water a year after COVID-19 first reared its head in Alabama.
When Gov. Kay Ivey’s stay-at-home order brought a screeching halt to dine-in services in April, many restaurants struggled to stay open as government relief was months away and the uncertainty of the pandemic caused anxiety for stores that usually survive on thin margins.
However, local entrepreneurs were resourceful. As they observed emerging needs in the community, they innovated and quickly adapted operations and offerings to meet those needs. Many of those adaptations encouraged by sheer necessity are here to stay as the COVID-19 pandemic has altered the economic landscape.
Locations that previously specialized in bringing customers into their doors for a dining experience had to find a way to serve patrons outside of its doors. In the days and weeks following Ivey’s mandate, curbside pick-up became commonplace at coffee shops, eateries, and breweries.
Blue Plate General Manager Brittney Robinette, who manages both Dothan locations, said the traditional southern food restaurant switched to curbside pick-up and started participating in DoorDash, TakeoutStar, and Grubhub food delivery apps when the locations were forced to close their doors.
The local restaurant chain had plans to install a drive-thru at its westside location prior to the pandemic, but the community’s need for convenient food pick-up piqued and pushed the timeline for the project up.
“Once COVID-19 happened, we put a rush on that… it just kind of kick-started it a little bit for us,” Robinette said. “I’m definitely very happy we installed it when we did.”
The drive-thru was installed in May and has been a successful venture for the eatery, which now sees nearly half of its revenue coming via the drive-thru.
Even as precautions loosen as more people in the general public become vaccinated against the virus, Robinette foresees the convenience factor to keep the drive-thru busy after the dining room fully reopens.
Curbside pick-up and loyal customers were key in helping downtown Dothan eatery Stix and Cones and Folklore Brewing & Meadery avoid shutting down and pandemic restrictions have helped shaped the perspective those businesses now have as the one-year of anniversary of Alabama’s first COVID-19 case approaches.
Prior to the pandemic, Folklore made much of its revenue from in-person sales of craft beer and wine in its bar and tasting room.
Because of the new landscape formed by the pandemic’s tide, Folklore owner Jeremy Pate said he is changing its business model to focus more on off-premises distribution in the future.
During the pandemic, the number of retail stores and restaurants that carry Folklore’s signature beer has increased, according to marketing manager Casey Willemon, as take-home beer sales soared nationally.
Limited batches of new craft beer flavors were created and distributed to local bars and restaurants so their customers would have something new to try when dining rooms reopened.
“This gave them something unique to offer their patrons and we think that’s helpful to restaurants as well,” Willemon said.
Currently, Folklore is working on expanding its brand by creating new products, like the soon-to-be-available honey-apple flavored cyser, and growing the boundaries of its distribution area. Pate said he’s hoping to have his craft beer distributed in southwest Georgia and Florida and eventually become a tri-state regional production facility.
A relatively new downtown eatery found its own way during the pandemic by providing lunch boxes and family-style meals via curbside pickup and limited delivery and allowing people to order online.
Even as dine-in services resumed, Stix & Cones owner Brett Smith said the lunches have become “very popular,” particularly its made-from-scratch chicken salad.
To get more business, Smith also parked Dothan Ice Cream Company’s mobile cart around town to sell its home-made popsicles for people walking around on a hot summer’s day and spearheaded a sidewalk stroll event in June to bring more in-person business for Stix & Cones and similarly-affected merchants.
“We started as a mobile kitchen so we learned early on what it was like to live off of small margins and do the best with what we have,” Smith said.
Smith focused on ways to help out his business as well as other people affected by the COVID-19 and associated government restrictions by allowing people to donate popsicles to law enforcement agencies, senior centers, and first responders.
“I think that’s how a community grows together,” Smith said. “We can’t ignore personal needs, but we also can’t address that to the neglect of someone else. All ships rise with the tide.”
Now that the governor is easing restrictions, Smith said he has a positive outlook on the future of his business.
The light at the end of the tunnel is growing brighter for the local food service industry as sports tournaments resume and people are beginning to feel more comfortable getting out and about just in time for spring.
Smith said he’s thrilled to start coming out of the other side of the pandemic and is working on promotional material to highlight new menu items, like classic hot fudge sundaes and banana splits, to distribute downtown.
Though he is excited to see his dining room busier, he is keeping limited curbside delivery and online ordering available to continue to meet the needs of customers.
