Academic teams from across the Wiregrass descended on Wallace Community College-Dothan's (WCCD) campus to put their knowledge to the test in the annual Scholars' Bowl.

"The Scholars Bowl is a time when we invite some of our service area high schools to come and compete," Laney Rice, a recruiter at WCCD, said. "They study really hard and practice a lot during the school year so it's a great time for them to come here and have a little fun."

Students from Abbeville Christian Academy, Ashford, Dothan High, Geneva County, Houston County, Northside, and Providence Christian School participated in the event.

This is the 40th Scholars' Bowl hosted by WCCD. Things got underway at 8:30 a.m. and after several preliminary rounds, Dothan High and Providence matched up in the championship round on the stage in Cherry Hall.

After a few rounds of questions ranging from art to literature to sports, Providence jumped out in front at the beginning of the final and held the lead all the way to the finish. In the end, Providence took a 230-190 victory.

Rider Goocher, Rob Turnham, CJ Sullivan, Sydney Gallardo, Sean Nowell, Layton Hagler, and Pace Maddox made up the winning team. Goocher, Turnham, Sullivan, and Gallardo were chosen to compete in the final round.

Dothan brought two teams to the competition. The B team ended up second and the A team rounded off the podium in third.

Sullivan, a junior at Providence, said his team's communication on bonus questions throughout the event was one of the driving forces behind the victory.

"Our communication on bonus questions was really good today," Sullivan said. "We deferred a lot and when you defer, you have to trust your teammate to actually know what the answer is. We did mess up a couple of times but for the most part it was good teamwork."

The team practices once a week during the Scholars Bowl period.

"We set it up basically the same way it was out there," Sullivan said. "We have buzzers and we buzz in. Normally we like to have a good time and don't take it so seriously. But when we have to study, we do."

No one person is expected to know about everything but each one has their own individual strengths.

"I've always been really good with geography," Sullivan said. "Whenever it comes to history everyone looks at Rider (Goocher), whenever it comes to literature, everyone looks at Sydney (Gallardo), whenever it comes to math, everyone looks at Rob (Turnham) and I'm kind of somewhere in the middle, I have a little bit of background in everything."

The team is expected to have a big celebration.

"We're going to go to lunch and then we'll have a party next week; we might even drink something out of the top of the trophy," laughed Sullivan.

Outside of competing for first, second, and third place trophies, participants were striving to be the highest scoring student. If that student also happened to be a senior, they would receive a scholarship to WCCD.

At the end of the event, it was announced John David Meadows of Abbeville and Goocher, who each scored 180 points, were the top scorers and both awarded the scholarship.