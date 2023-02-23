OZARK — The Dale County Schools Bridge Academy officially opened for business with a ribbon cutting by two beauty queens who are also students there.

Miss Pinckard Laney Deloney and Junior Miss Ariton Addie Davis, both criminal justice students at the new career tech academy, officially cut the ceremony ribbon at the front door of the new facilities located on the site of the now-defunct National Guard Armory on U.S. 231 in Ozark. They were joined by a bevy of sister-queens, educators and civic and municipal leaders from throughout Dale County for the official opening of the academy that first opened for classes Jan. 5.

Aviation Maintenance, Computer Tech, Criminal Justice, Emergency Medical Services, Mechatronics, and Welding classes are available at the Bridge Academy which has dual enrollment agreements with Wallace Community College and Enterprise State Community College, said Dale County Schools’ Assistant Superintendent Chuck Walker. “This is all about our kids learning a trade and having the opportunity to graduate career-ready and with high school and college credits at no cost to the student.

“This academy bridges academics and careers opportunities and prepares our kids in Dale County to be able to join our workforce by preparing students with skills needed to gain future employment opportunities in high-demand jobs,” Walker said. “With Fort Rucker being right here, we have so many opportunities for employment right here in the Wiregrass.”

There are nearly 100 students enrolled in the Bridge Academy for this inaugural semester, said Rhonda Welch, Dale County Schools Career Tech Director. “We’re not seven weeks strong.”

The academy is the vision of Dale County Schools Superintendent Ben Baker, she said. “This has been a labor of love for him. We have been working on this for many, many years.”

Welch said the new academy is the site of the former 131 National Guard Unit.

The former armory opened in 1948, according to Sgt. First Class Joseph Whitman, a member of the former 131st Tank Company, who was among those from the former National Guard who were present for the flag raising ceremony held earlier in the day. “The assistant superintendent presented us with the flag to raise,” Whitman said. “We were the last ones to take it down and they wanted us to be the first ones to put it back up.”