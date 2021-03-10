 Skip to main content
ACOM breaks ground on new simulation center
ACOM breaks ground on new simulation center

New Simulation Center at ACOM groundbreaking ceremony

City and county officials, along with staff from ACOM, break ground on a new simulation center on Wednesday afternoon. The new 10,000-square-foot building will encompass the existing simulation center and will add more than 7,000 square feet to the space.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

City and county officials, along with staff from Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine, broke ground on a new simulation center on Wednesday afternoon. The new 10,000 square-foot building will encompass the existing simulation center and will add more than 7,000 square feet to the space.

The latest expansion on the campus shows the continued growth of the college and the success of its simulation program. The college has won three national simulation championships and one international simulation title since 2017.

Clinical simulation is an important tool in medical education, as it provides a way for students to engage in clinical scenarios requiring medical knowledge, clinical skills, teamwork, and communication, in a controlled setting.

