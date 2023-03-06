Nearly a hundred people attended a fentanyl education and training event on Monday at the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine in order to learn about the good, bad, and ugly sides of opioids.

"The Alabama Medicine Periodical that comes out quarterly from the state board featured a fentanyl discussion in its last publication," James D. Jones, the Dean and Senior Vice President of ACOM, said at the beginning of the event. "It highlighted a significant increase in fentanyl related overdoses in the state. An event like this provides helpful and potentially lifesaving information."

Members from ACOM, local law enforcement, and the FBI were on hand during the two-hour event and discussed a variety of topics ranging from local fentanyl trends and dangers to the truths and myths about the drug, from the history of the opioid epidemic to the potency of different opioids and much more.

According to Dr. Wayne Parker, an assistant professor of Pharmacology at ACOM, more than 130,000 people died every day of an opioid overdose in 2017 and the numbers have increased each year due to fentanyl.

The State of Alabama currently prescribes more opioids than any other state. In 2020, Alabamians received 80 prescriptions per 100 people which was a drastic improvement from 2012 when 143.5 prescriptions per 100 people were received. Locally, Houston County received 136 prescriptions per 100 people and Coffee County recorded almost 75 prescriptions per 100 people.

Parker believes the numbers are up locally due to people who are coming from out of the area to get their prescription drugs.

"We do service a lot of rural areas," Parker said. "People from the Florida Panhandle and other rural communities are coming into Houston County to get their prescriptions and potentially getting their opioids filled."

One of the big driving forces behind the opioid epidemic is that the chances of relapse from opioid addiction are significantly higher when compared to alcohol and other drugs.

"When you try this stuff, it grabs such a hold on you and the relapse is about 80%," Parker said. "With alcohol you have a 65% chance and cocaine you have a 60% chance. While the chances of relapse are high for those two substances, it is nowhere near as high as opioid relapse."

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid used to treat severe pain. The drug is given in many different forms including through IV, a tablet, or a patch and can only be used by patients who are already taking opioids. It is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine and because of its high potency, it doesn't take much for an individual to overdose.

While some overdose on the legal form of the drug, most overdoses can be attributed to illegally manufactured fentanyl that is mixed with other drugs or where its potency is unknown.

In its legal form, Parker said the patch is the most common form prescribed and there is a variety of different ways that an individual can abuse it.

"The patches provide an extended release over the course of 72 hours," Parker said. "The focus of abuse is to make that extended release quicker, to get all of the drug into the body at once. The easiest way to do this is with heat, so using a heating pad or even going into a sauna or hot tub with the patch on."

Parker said people can also abuse it by sucking or chewing on the patch or by scraping the gel out of the patch and injecting it into their system.

At the end of the session, attendees received a Narcan kit and local law enforcement, and first responders provided training on how to properly use the kit. Narcan, also known as naloxone, works similar to a nasal spray and is used to reverse the effects of acute respiratory depression which happens when an individual is experiencing an opioid overdose.

Parker said that the goal of the training was to break a stigma surrounding Narcan.

"Before this event, I would go out to the community and tell people to come in and get a Narcan kit," Parker said. "People really didn't show up because there is still a stigma with it and people think if they come in and get a Narcan kit, they are an addict. I want to break that stigma, so that's why we invited the community to come out to this event and learn more about it."