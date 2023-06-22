The Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine won its fifth national simulation championship in seven years.

Since 2017, ACOM has also won three international championships. The most recent national triumph came after ACOM bested seven other teams at competition in Phoenix, Arizona, on June 15-17.

According to ACOM, other schools that were in the competition included the Armed Forces College of Medicine/Egypt, University of Nevada Las Vegas, Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara School of Medicine, Yale School of Medicine and Instituto Technologico de Santo Domingo.

First-year students Hannah Rose Mixon, Sireen Salin Hilo, Sandra Fanous, Sanjana Rasamsetti and Sonia Patel, made up the winning team.

“I’m proud of this team of first-year students,” John T. Giannini Jr, associate professor of Internal Medicine/Director of Simulation said in a press release. “This championship speaks to the simulation program and the integral component it plays in ACOM’s curriculum and training. They see the same cases in the simulation lab that they learn about in the classroom.”

In addition to Dr. Giannini, the simulation program faculty includes Jim Nolin, FNP-C, instructor of Primary Clinical Skills, Dianne Walker, simulation curriculum coordinator, Justin Bonds, simulation technology specialist and four sim fellows.

“We are proud that this success represents the solid and strong foundation of medical education that all of our students receive,” said James C. Jones, DO, FACEP, ACOM Dean. “This is reinforced through their training in the simulation center.”