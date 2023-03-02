ENTERPRISE — Emergency Management Agency personnel from Fort Rucker and Coffee, Dale, Barbour, and Geneva counties converged on Hillcrest Baptist Church in Enterprise Thursday morning for a full-scale active shooter exercise.

Alabama EMA Division B Coordinator Jessica Schweiger was an observer at the event that included the Enterprise Police and Fire Departments, the Coffee County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s Offices, the Enterprise Rescue Squad, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the Coffee County Community Emergency Response Team. Multiple “victims” and “fatalities” were part of the two-hour exercise that also included a team of on-site evaluators.

With a shout of “going hot” and four gunshots fired, the two-hour simulated active shooter scenario began with the shooting death of the man who answered the door at the church. Michael Drielinger, a Coffee County Community Emergency Response Team volunteer, was the man who “died” after a gunshot to the head from the perpetrator when he answered the church office entrance door. “It was really well done,” said Drielinger after the drill ended. “I had participated in an active shooter exercise before this so I was somewhat familiar with the scenario and this was about as realistic as they could make it.”

Realism was the goal of the event that took some six months to coordinate, said Coffee County Deputy Director Grant Lyons. “Our plan was to craft a ‘best scenario’ that is as realistic as possible while keeping everyone as safe as possible.

“Working with all the agencies who participated takes month to plan but because we do have months to plan, we have the advantage of ensuring a safe and effective plan of action,” Lyons said. “The emergency management part of our job is to create is realistic while keeping everyone safe.”

“These are all the major players if something was to happen,” said Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore as he surveyed the crowd during the pre-event safety briefing. “God forbid it ever happens, we will know who each other are and that we can count on each other to get things done,” he said, calling it “a total team effort.”

Coffee County EMA Director James Brown credited Lyons for “designing” the two-phase exercise that included one with just law enforcement officers inside the building and the second phase with all personnel involved inside the building.

Participants were told to treat the exercise as if it were a real emergency event. “Never assume that since it is an exercise and not a real event that it is permissible to respond or act differently than you would during an actual emergency situation,” Lyons said. “Always keep it as real as possible.”

Hillcrest Baptist Church Senior Pastor Dr. Michael Mynatt said the church had been approached by Lyons about the feasibility of hosting such an event. “Even though we pray that nothing like this will happen in any church or school we were happy to host the exercise, not only to help those who help keep us safe but also, as a church, we were able to ensure that we are better prepared in the event of the unthinkable,” Mynatt said “We consider it a blessing to be able to participate in this training.”