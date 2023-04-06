The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed a case of rabies in Houston County.

According to the ADPH, a fox found on Broadway Avenue in Avon was taken to the state bureau of clinical laboratories and tested positive for rabies within the last seven days.

The fox was spotted in a private yard after the owner was alerted by barking dogs. Officials said the owner and dogs have received the appropriate medical treatment.

This is the second case of laboratory confirmed rabies in Houston County this year. In February, a racoon was found dead in the town of Pansey and the animal was sent to the lab where it tested positive for rabies.

In order to help animals get vaccinated, Dr. Brad Harris, a Houston County rabies officer, is giving rabies vaccinations for a reduced cost on Saturday, May 6 between 8 a.m.- 11.a.m. at Westgate Park and the Houston County Farm Center. Vaccinations are $12.

For stray or unwanted animals, contact Houston County Rabies Control at 334-678-2810.