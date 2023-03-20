Advanced Product Solutions (GRI-APS) announced 30 new jobs will be created in the Columbia after the company invested $1.6 million to open a facility in the town.

GRI-APS' facility will be located in the original Russell Corporation building at 101 Industrial Blvd. The 40,750 square foot building will be used to manufacture operating room procedure kits for both animals and humans.

“These new growth plans by Global Resources International and Advanced Product Solutions in Columbia reflect the confidence their leadership has in the Wiregrass region," Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said. “The job creation stemming from this project will deliver a major economic impact for the small Houston County town, and that’s always good news.”

According to Mark Fellows, vice president of GRI-APS, the hiring process for these jobs will begin in the fourth quarter of 2023. The company hopes to have facility ready by the first quarter of 2024.

For more information on GRI-APS, visit www.gri-aps.com or email ajohnson@orex.com or mfellows@gri-eti.com.

Those interested in applying for a job with APS can go to https://careers.aidt.edu/us/en/job/24630/assembler.