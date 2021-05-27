AG Marshall: Dale County man sentenced to 25 years on multiple sex crimes

MONTGOMERY — A Dale County man was sentenced Thursday to serve 25 years in prison for multiple child sex crimes, according to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Jason Park, 41, of Newton, was sentenced to 25 years for 13 counts of production of child pornography and 20 years for four counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The prison sentences will run concurrently, and Park is to serve the entire 25 years in prison. Due to the nature of his crimes, he will not be eligible for early release or parole.

Park pleaded guilty on April 6, after a jury had been selected and as opening statements were set to begin in his trial in Dale County Circuit Court.

“My promise to the people of Alabama is that I will always fight to punish those who violate and exploit innocent children,” Marshall said. “No amount of prison time can compensate for the heartbreaking damage that this man’s monstrous acts caused to his young victims. It is good that we have been able to deliver some measure of justice and that Jason Park will spend 25 years in prison for his vile crimes.”

Marshall commended his Criminal Trials Division, noting in particular Assistant Attorneys General Tara Ratz and Jillian Evans, Director of Victim Assistance Sarah Green, and Special Agents of the Cybercrime Unit of his Investigations Division. He also thanked the Dale County Sheriff’s Office for its valuable assistance.