MONTGOMERY — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced on Thursday that the state's Court of Criminal Appeals upheld the convictions of a Eufaula man who attempted to appeal his case.

Evidence at the trial showed that Michael and Marvin Marshall drove to the home of Reginald Dejuan Coley, 51, on June 21, 2015. An argument between Coley and Marvin resulted in Michael being killed and Marvin being injured.

Police arrested Coley and although he claimed self-defense, the evidence did not back that up. At Coley's home, police also seized marijuana, crack cocaine, and cocaine that was hidden in a freezer in Coley's shed.

Coley was found guilty of murder, unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree assault, and unlawful possession with intent to distribute. Coley was given a 40-year sentence for the murder and two years for each of the drug convictions. His sentences will be served concurrently.

Coley attempted to appeal but was unsuccessful and the Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed his convictions on Feb. 3.