Alabama Extension, Auburn health experts: Ivermectin for animals not safe for people

“It would be wonderful to have a cheap oral medicine to treat COVID,” said Bulloch. “But the blood concentrations needed for the active ingredient are substantially higher than ever studied and is not safe in humans. Research shows that it does not work in normal human doses.”

Bulloch’s colleague, Spencer Durham, agrees.

“To achieve adequate blood concentrations would require a lethal dose of the human formulation,” said Durham, who is also an associate clinical professor of pharmacy practice at Auburn.

Bulloch and Durham also point out that hundreds of drugs have shown promise in a lab setting against COVID-19 but failed to be effective against the disease in people.

“Currently, there is a well-designed, large-scale study in people underway in the United Kingdom to investigate if ivermectin could be effective in more normal human doses,” said Bulloch. “But we do not know how long that study will run and when the data will be available.”

Durham said that long-term studies into dose sizes, dosing schedules and potential side effects in people are what is needed.

“These types of studies are what we need to make well-researched and safe recommendations,” he said.