Alabama lottery, casino bill calls for 5 casinos with table games, sports bets to be built

MONTGOMERY — A proposal to start a lottery and allow casinos in the state was filed Tuesday in the Alabama Legislature, kicking off a push to get the issue of gambling before voters for the first time since 1999.

Republican Sen. Del Marsh of Anniston said his bill proposes a state lottery and five casinos offering table games, sports betting and slot machines, mostly at existing dog tracks.

“I think the people of Alabama are ready to address this issue and want to. Polling data shows they want a vote on this,” Marsh told reporters Tuesday.

Alabama voters must approve any change to the state Constitution to allow gambling. Alabamians last voted on gambling in 1999 when they defeated a lottery proposed by then-Gov. Don Siegelman

One casino would be located at a north Alabama site operated by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. The other four would be at VictoryLand dog track in Macon County, Greenetrack in Green County, the racecourse in Birmingham and the racecourse in Mobile, which is owned by the Poarch Band. The proposal would also encourage the governor to negotiate with the Poarch Band for their other facilities.