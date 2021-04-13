Alabama pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

MONTGOMERY — Alabama has temporarily paused giving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine out of an “abundance of caution” while federal officials investigate reports of rare blood clots, the state health officer announced Tuesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that they were investigating unusual clots that occurred in six women 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama's state health officer, said Alabama will follow the recommendation to pause the use of the vaccine out of an “abundance of caution” while federal officials investigate if there is any connection between the clots and the vaccine.

Harris cautioned people to remember these were six incidents out of 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine that have been given in the U.S.

“COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for Alabama. It is important to know that the adverse effects potentially stemming from the Johnson & Johnson shot have been extremely rare in the country, but out of an abundance of caution, Alabama is temporarily pausing these shots until we know more," Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement.

The pause throws an unexpected wrench in states' vaccination plans.