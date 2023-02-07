ENTERPRISE - A military and veterans resource fair was held at Enterprise State Community College Tuesday, the first of five planned in the Wiregrass this month.

A partnership between the State RC&D Council and the Alabama Community College System has made possible the “Military and Veterans College, Career and Apprenticeship” workshops for active-duty military, guardsmen, reservists, retirees, veterans, and their families to learn about local services and programs available to them.

“We want to be able to give to the veterans of our community the opportunity to be an active part of our community,” said Wiregrass RC&D Executive Director Ronnie Davis, presenting a $50,000 check to ESCC President Danny Long. “This is in appreciation of what military members do and have done for us in the United States of America in order for us to be free and safe.”

The Wiregrass RC&D is one of nine councils in the Alabama Association of RC&D Councils, said Davis. “Through this program we’ll be touching every community college in the 10 county area that we serve.”

During a Jan. 10 press conference in Montgomery introducing the program, Alabama RC&D Executive Director Katie Conner said the workshops will give veterans access to valuable resources available in a convenient location. “The Alabama Community College System’s proposal to host workshops to help our veterans gives RC&D councils in every region of the state the opportunity to deliver essential information regarding education and employment opportunities for those who have done so much for our country,” she said.

“The veterans’ workshops and luncheons throughout the state are bound to welcome veterans who want to learn what services are available to them within their local communities,” Commissioner Kent Davis of the Alabama Department of Veteran Affairs said at the Jan. 10 press conference. “I applaud Alabama RC&D and the Alabama Community College System for building a program that serves those who have served and are currently serving.”

Long agreed. “I cannot think of a more deserving group of people, part of our community, who can benefit from this partnership,” he said Tuesday.

The grant will fund educational workshops that include an introduction to the programs and services offered at the colleges, a lunch that includes a panel discussion and other activities which such as career exploration resume writing, campus tours, and roundtables.

Other Military and Veterans College, Career, and Apprenticeship Workshops will be held in the Wiregrass Feb. 21 at Enterprise-Ozark Community College in Ozark; Feb. 24 at Wallace College in Dothan; and Feb. 27 at LBW in Opp.

Wiregrass RC&D began in 1967 to assist the communities in Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, and Pike counties, said Davis. Russell County was added to the WRC&D area in 1984.

“We get an allocation every year from the legislature that comes to our state association and then goes to our nine councils across the state,” said Davis, thanking State Reps. Jeff Sorrels and Rhett Marquez, both present, for their support of the program.

“Once we have our allocation, we take grant applications from April 1 through June 30,” Davis said. Recent WRC&D projects include support for a sensory room at Dothan Prep Academy in Houston County, a new concrete driveway for the Battens Fire Department in Coffee County, and funding for children’s programs at the Opp Housing Authority in Covington County, he said.

“The landscape of RC&D has changed in the last six years,” Davis said. “It’s not all agriculture and county government anymore, its economic development, education, and job creation.

“We have a real strong partnership with Southeast Alabama Works, Southeast Alabama Regional Planning Commission, Troy University, the two-year colleges, and the power companies in the counties we serve,” he added.

“The letters in our name stand for: Resource, Conservation and Development,” said Davis. “It’s a big name but it covers a big picture.”